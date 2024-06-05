Barcelona staff pushing for La Masia talent to replace Sergi Roberto for next season

Leading figures behind the scenes at La Liga giants Barcelona are pushing hard for an up-and-coming member of the club’s midfield ranks to be afforded a prominent first-team role next season.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who point towards Marc Casadó as the player in question.

Casadó, for his part, is a 20-year-old midfielder, who generally operates in a deep-lying role.

The youngster has long been hailed for his efforts with Rafa Márquez’s Barca Atlètic, a side for whom Casadó acts as captain and leader.

He featured in the matchday setup of departed Blaugrana boss Xavi on a whole host of occasions over the last couple of seasons, but, all told, managed just a pair of La Liga appearances.

If the latest word stemming from the media on Wednesday is anything to go by, though, then, evidently, many at Barcelona feel as though the time has come for Casadó to be unleashed.

As per the aforementioned MD, the Spanish starlet has been identified by several high-profile figures in Catalunya’s capital as the ideal replacement for Sergi Roberto in new boss Hansi Flick’s squad.

Experienced midfielder Roberto is set to see his contract expire at the end of the month, with Barcelona’s difficult financial situation meaning that a renewal is no longer guaranteed.

As much, in turn, appears to have opened the door for another La Masia talent, amid claims that:

‘Strong voices in the Barça club consider that the young Casadó can replace the captain in the squad, providing extra physical vigor, youth and ambition for less money.’

