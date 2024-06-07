Barcelona Sporting Director Deco to double Rafael Marquez’s salary

Barca Atletic coach Rafael Marquez looked as if he might be on his way out of the club, after Hansi Flick was chosen to replace Xavi Hernandez, despite the Mexican feeling he was ready to make the jump. Although he has offers from elsewhere, Marquez is closing in on an agreement with the Catalan giants.

According to Sport, Deco has convinced Marquez to remain at the club by doubling his salary and promising him that he is the back-up choice should things go wrong with Flick. Since the decision to appoint the German, Deco has been persuading Marquez to remain, and President Joan Laporta has also egged him into staying. Marquez’s work is valued at the club, and the Mexican’s family are happy in Barcelona.

🚨 Cubarsí will go to the Olympic Games instead. @HelenaCondis — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 7, 2024

Marquez has been linked to both Real Oviedo and Las Palmas in recent weeks, with the latter looking for a new coach, and the former fearing the loss of Luis Carrion. ‘Der Kaiser’ has seen his stock rise in recent months, and if he can see Barca Atletic through the play-offs into Segunda, it will continue on an upward trajectory.