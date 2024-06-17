Barcelona snap up 3 youngsters from Espanyol

La Liga giants Barcelona have this week sewed up deals to add three highly-regarded up-and-coming talents to the club’s youth setup.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who have on Monday provided an insight into the latest developments behind the scenes in Catalunya’s capital.

Amid their ongoing efforts to add to the talent level in La Masia, Barcelona recently turned their focus towards neighbours and rivals Espanyol.

And it did not take at all long for a trio of players to pique attentions.

The players in question? Xavier Miràngels, Unai Balmon, and Pere Villacorta.

Miràngels and Balmon are both attack-minded midfielders, who excel in the attacking third.

Villacorta, meanwhile, is labelled a ‘forceful’ defender, who chiefly operates at the heart of defence, but has also proven himself more than capable at left-back.

In a heavy blow for Espanyol, which will no doubt only culminate in tensions rising between the clubs, however, all three have agreed to make the move to Barcelona for the 2024/25 campaign.

Conor Laird | GSFN