Barcelona Are Showing Interest In This La Liga Centre-Forward: Good Option For Flick?

In a recent report, Mundo Deportivo claimed that Barcelona are showing interest in Getafe centre-forward Borja Mayoral. It has been stated that the Catalan club are eager to bring the Spanish striker to the Nou Camp this summer.

Mayoral had a productive campaign at Getafe recently as he put in a lot of impressive displays for them in the final third. The 27-year-old found the back of the net 17 times and picked up one assist in 31 appearances for the Spanish outfit last season on all fronts.

The Spanish talent has led the line well and deserves a lot of credit for averaging 1.7 shots, 0.7 key passes and 0.7 dribbles per game in La Liga football. He has even distributed the ball relatively well after completing 77.7% of his attempted passes in top-flight football (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the Spanish club will run out in the summer of 2027 which could make it tough for Barcelona to arrange a cut-price move for him later this year.

GETAFE, SPAIN – OCTOBER 21: Borja Mayoral of Getafe CF is challenged by Chadi Riad b during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Getafe CF and Real Betis at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on October 21, 2023 in Getafe, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Is Mayoral A Good Option For Barcelona Boss Hansi Flick?

Mayoral can engineer a yard of space for himself to get a few strikes in at goal. He has proven himself to be a capable finisher in La Liga and won’t take much time to settle into life at the Nou Camp.

The Spanish forward can also engineer the odd chance for others around him on the offensive end of the field and is a good dribbler with the ball. He is a tidy passer of the ball as well but is out of action at the moment with a meniscus injury.

Mayoral would no doubt inject more firepower into Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick’s attack. He has what it takes to serve as a perfect understudy to Robert Lewandowski at the Catalan club.

At 27, Mayoral is about to enter his prime which makes him a worthy target for Barca to pursue in this summer transfer period. He is good enough to help the Catalan giants compete across all competitions in the coming years. With all things considered, Mayoral would be a great option for Barcelona to consider ahead of the new campaign.