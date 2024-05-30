Barcelona Are Showing Interest In This Everton Midfielder: What Will He Bring To The Nou Camp?

In a recent report, journalist Pete O’Rourke mentioned that Barcelona are showing interest in Everton midfielder Amadou Onana this summer. It is understood that the Catalan club would have to rival Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain among other European clubs in pursuit of the Belgian talent later this year.

Onana has enjoyed a solid campaign at Goodison Park after putting in a series of influential displays for them in the middle of the park. The 22-year-old has registered three goals and grabbed one assist in 37 matches for the Toffees this season in all competitions.

The Belgian talent has caught the eye at both ends of the field based on his average of 2.4 tackles, 0.7 interceptions, 1.0 clearances, 1.0 shots and 0.6 key passes per 90 minutes in Premier League football. He has even been accurate when distributing possession from midfield, as evidenced by his pass completion rate of 84.9% in the English top tier (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at Goodison Park will run out in the summer of 2027 which could make it difficult for Barca to recruit him on the cheap in the upcoming transfer window.

Everton's Senegalese-born Belgian midfielder #08 Amadou Onana (L) vies with Arsenal's English midfielder #41 Declan Rice (R) during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates Stadium in London on May 19, 2024.

What Will Onana Bring To Barcelona?

Onana loves a tackle and can time his challenges well to secure possession back for his team inside his half. He doesn’t hesitate to clear the danger when needed and can shoot the ball with power from long range. The Belgian midfield ace has also got the vision to play some decisive passes in the final third. Standing at 1.95m, he can even use his strong frame to win a few aerial duels for his team.

At the moment, Onana is enjoying his foot at Everton but might opt for a change of scenery if a top club like Barcelona decide to move in for him this summer. We can expect him to bring more bite and steel to Barca’s midfield department and help the Catalan club compete across all fronts in the coming years.