Barcelona show interest in Man City's Laia Aleixandri - report

Barcelona are weighing up a summer move for versatile Manchester City defender Laia Aleixandri, according to a report in Spain.

The 23-year-old has been with the Cityzens since 2022 following her move from Atletico Madrid. She was previously at Barcelona as a youth player, but didn't make an appearance for the first-team.

Operating as a left-back, right-back and centre-back, Aleixandri featured in 21 of City’s 22 WSL games last term as they pushed eventual champions Chelsea until the final day of the season in the title race. She scored one goal and registered three assists in that time.

Now, she is attracting the interest of her former club, Barcelona, as they prepare for the possible departure of Lucy Bronze. The veteran England international is out of contract this summer and Spanish outlet Marca claims her future is not yet decided.

The report goes on to state there is currently no formal offer for Aleixandri from the Champions League winners, but the interest is there. City may be willing to negotiate as the Spain international is about to enter the final year of the contract she signed back in 2021.

Barcelona have tended to line up with Bronze on the right of the back four and Ona Batlle on the left, with the latter primarily known as a right-back throughout her career, for most of 2023/24.

Were a transfer to materialise, Aleixandri might not be the only player to swap east Manchester for Catalonia this summer. Ellie Roebuck's City departure has already been announced as her contract ends and is expected to make the move to Spain as a replacement for goalkeeper Sandra Panos. In addition to Bronze, England midfielder Keira Walsh also followed that path in the summer of 2022.