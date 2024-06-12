Barcelona set to switch up their approach for Joshua Kimmich

Barcelona’s pursuit of Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich has seemingly been going on for months, with constant differing reports indicating that he is either coming or staying surfacing every week.

But now there is a twist in the tale, as Barcelona are set to switch up their approach for the German midfielder completely, and Barca’s fans may be left waiting.

That’s according to Diario AS, anyway, who, citing BILD, have indicated that the Catalan club may now wait until 2025 before making any move for the 29-year-old.

The issue lies in the fact that Bayern, whilst open to a move given Kimmich’s hesitation to sign a new contract, aren’t going to give him away for nothing and will do their best to get everything out of Barcelona to make a move happen.

The Blaugrana, in response, are happy to wait another year until Kimmich will be a free agent, so as to save having to pay Bayern a transfer fee.

The issue with this tactic is that another club may secure Kimmich’s signature first, Man City being one, with the Sky Blues rumoured to be showing an interest in the German and can offer him a better wage than Barcelona can.

GSFN | Ciaran Currie