Barcelona set to steal march on Liverpool by identifying top managerial candidate

Ruben Amorim has admirers across Europe (Getty Images)

Barcelona are looking at Ruben Amorim as the potential successor to Xavi Hernandez and are understood to be closer to the Sporting Lisbon coach than any of their major European rivals.

The Portuguese has become the most attractive European option after Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso, in what is set to be a frenetic summer market for managers and sporting directors.

It was Xavi’s announcement that he will resign after this season that only added to that, ensuring that all of Barcelona, Liverpool and Bayern Munich - at the least - are looking for new managers.

Jurgen Klopp will be leaving Liverpool, while Thomas Tuchel will only be in charge of Bayern until the end of this campaign. Manchester United are widely expected to be another, with Erik ten Hag’s future in doubt.

While Liverpool and Bayern have so far prioritised Alonso, who played as a midfielder with both clubs, the two also have an interest in Amorim.

Barcelona have currently put the Portuguese ahead of other options, and it may effectively help them to beat the club who miss out on Alonso as they would have a considerable head start.

Amorim has revitalised Sporting, winning their first league title in 19 years in 2021. He has become one of the most in-demand managers for this summer, with every club looking for a manager seriously considering him

It was reported by The Independent last month that Liverpool had him as their second option behind Alonso.