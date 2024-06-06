Barcelona set sights on Real Sociedad star as midfield reinforcement

Barcelona are looking to make key reinforcements ahead of next season to make a fresh push for the league title and make ground on their fierce rivals Real Madrid.

According to Diario Sport, one such target is Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad. The 27-year-old’s contract is set to expire in 2025, making him an achievable option for the Catalan club.

Barcelona’s midfield has looked a lot weaker since the departure of Sergio Busquets to MLS, so a top-level reinforcement is high on the priority list for Deco and the rest of the Barcelona board.

This move will depend on other financial requirements being met at the club, and will only be attempted should the club face no salary limit come July.

Merino is valued at €50 million according to Transfermarkt, and has been at Real Sociedad for six seasons, meaning it is entirely possible the player may be on the hunt for a new challenge.

Real Sociedad are said to have put a contract renewal offer on the table for the player, but the lure of Champions League football could well entice Merino to leave San Sebastián.

It is very likely that he will either depart Real Sociedad or renew his contract this summer, as it is unlikely he will want to leave the club on a free transfer, after everything they have done for him.

GSFN | Ciaran Currie