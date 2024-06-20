Barcelona set sights on 21-year-old Belgian international winger – report

With Barcelona scouring the market for a new left-winger, the likes of Luis Diaz, Nico Williams, and Dani Olmo have been identified as the primary targets to reinforce the position.

But considering that all three options will be expensive, the Blaugrana have set sights on some other alternatives as well, players who could be more affordable for the club keeping in mind their finances.

Johan Bakayoko on the radars

As such, Gerard Romero reports that Barcelona have their eyes on PSV Eindhoven and Belgium winger Johan Bakayoko as an option to reinforce the attack.

Bakayoko, 21, rose through the PSV academy after joining the Dutch giants from RSC Anderlecht in 2019, and has become a key member of the team.

Johan Bakayoko is an option for Barcelona. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

The Belgian international enjoyed his most prolific campaign in 2023/24, finishing with 14 goals and assists apiece from 48 games in all competitions.

As such, it appears that he has caught the attention of Barcelona, although the interest comes off as a bit peculiar considering that Bakayoko has largely played on the right flank during his time at PSV.

Barça already have that position covered with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha while Ferran Torres has also previously revealed he prefers to play on the right.

So, it does beg the question as to how serious Barcelona are about their interest in Bakayoko and whether they do see him as an option to operate on the left side or the right.

Either way, the Belgian international has a contract with PSV that runs until 2026 and could demand a fairly significant fee this summer.