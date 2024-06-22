Barcelona set sights on 17-year-old Moroccan wonderkid, negotiations underway

Given the success that La Masia talents have had recently and the financial situation, it makes sense for Barcelona to reinforce their youth and reserve ranks with an eye on the future.

This strategy saw Barça rope in players like Noah Darvich, Mikayil Faye, and Mamadou Mbacke in the last summer window and more such moves are expected this year as well.

Indeed, KAA Gent teenager Jorthy Mokio is seen as a key target with work being done to sign him, while sporting director Deco has other youngsters on his agenda as well.

Barcelona eyeing Mohamed Hamony

Now, French publication L’Equipe (h/t Mundo Deportivo) reports that Barcelona have set their sights on Le Havre youngster Mohammed Hamony.

The 17-year-old is a left-winger who is currently a part of Le Havre’s Under-19 setup, for whom he has played 13 games and registered one assist. He also has a couple of appearances for the French side’s B team.

Meanwhile, Hamony represents Morocco on the international level and was one of the African nation’s stars at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

The teenage prodigy also has an appearance each for Morocco’s Under-18 and Under-20 teams, even scoring once for the former side.

Hamony’s contract with Le Havre expires on June 30 and Barcelona are eager to pounce and secure his services.

As such, the La Liga behemoths have even begun negotiations with the teenage whizkid to convince him to sign for them.

However, Barcelona face competition from Ligue 1 side Rennes in pursuit of Hamony while an unnamed Italian outfit is also interested.