Barcelona Set To Rival Real Madrid For This Bundesliga Starlet: One For The Future?

In a recent report, Mundo Deportivo stated that Barcelona are set to rival Real Madrid for Bayer 04 Leverkusen starlet Florian Wirtz next summer. It has been mentioned that the Catalan club are eyeing a move for the German sensation at the end of next season.

Wirtz’s Decent Run Of Form In The Bundesliga

The 21-year-old experienced an impressive campaign at the German club as he put in a run of fruitful performances for them on the offensive end of the field. Wirtz scored 18 goals and picked up 20 assists in 49 matches for Bayer 04 Leverkusen last season in all competitions.

The German prospect has caught the eye at times deep inside the opponent’s half and deserves credit for averaging 2.2 shots, 2.3 key passes and 2.5 dribbles per game in the Bundesliga. He has even been careful when distributing the ball after completing 84.6% of his attempted passes in the top tier of German football (stats via whoscored).

Wirtz’s current deal at the Bundesliga club will expire in the summer of 2027 which would make it difficult for the Catalan club to get a deal done for him on the cheap at the end of next season.

MOENCHENGLADBACH, GERMANY – JUNE 07: Florian Wirtz of Germany looks on during the international friendly match between Germany and Greece at Borussia Park Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Moenchengladbach, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Barcelona Are Set To Rival Real Madrid For Wirtz: Is He A Prospect For The Future?

Wirtz is a decent dribbler with the ball at his feet and can make a few driving runs with the ball in the final third. He can strike the ball with venom from long range and has got the vision to orchestrate some promising chances for his teammates up top.

The German whizkid has added plenty of goals and assists to his game this season. However, only time will tell whether he can maintain his good form in Spain if Barcelona manage to get him on board next summer.

We can expect Wirtz to add more firepower to Barcelona‘s attack in the long run. He has what it takes to nail down a regular first-team spot at the Nou Camp and could help the Catalan club compete for a lot of major honours over the next decade.

At 21, Wirtz is undeniably a prospect to watch out for in the future. Thus, Barca should think about stepping up their efforts to sign him at the end of next season.