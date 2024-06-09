Barcelona Are Set To Rival Bayern Munich For This Man United Playmaker: Good Choice For Barca?

In a recent edition of The Transfers Podcast, journalist Sergio Krithinas mentioned that Barcelona are set to rival Bayern Munich for Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes this summer. Krithinas said,

“Well I think from what I have been listening to. Yesterday I was speaking to somebody who was telling me that Bayern Munich and Barcelona have made some enquiries around Bruno Fernandes. I don’t know if they will make an offer or try to get him, but there has been some curiosity around Bruno Fernandes’ future,”

Fernandes’ Impressive Form In Premier League Football Last Season

Fernandes has been a decent performer in the final third for Man United in the recently concluded Premier League campaign. The Portugal international made 48 appearances for the Red Devils last season, netting 15 goals and picking up 13 assists across all fronts.

The 29-year-old has proven his worth in the opponent’s half by averaging 2.7 shots, 3.3 key passes, 1.5 crosses and 0.5 dribbles per 90 minutes in the Premier League. He has even distributed possession relatively well after completing 79.4% of his attempted passes in top-flight football (stats via whoscored).

LISBON, PORTUGAL – JUNE 4: Bruno Fernandes of Portugal during International Friendly match between Portugal and Finland at Estadio Jose Alvalade on June 4, 2024 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Is Fernandes A Good Choice For Barcelona?

Fernandes is a decent dribbler with the ball at his feet when he is playing well on the field. He can shoot the ball purely and with power from long range. The Portugal international has got the vision to create a few decent chances for his teammates in the final third. He is a good crosser of the ball as well and can chip in by scoring and creating his fair share of goals in the opponent’s half.

Fernandes is primarily an attacking midfielder but can also function as a forward or as a box-to-box midfielder if asked to do so. We can expect him to enhance the quality of Barcelona boss Hansi Flick’s first team by adding more firepower to his frontline.

At 29, Fernandes is playing in his prime and has what it takes to make an instant impact at the Nou Camp. All in all, He would be a decent choice for the Catalan club to consider in this transfer window, especially if they can find a way to recruit him on the cheap. Flick could be the ideal man to unlock the best out of Fernandes at Barcelona next season.