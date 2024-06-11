Barcelona set to raid La Liga rivals for new physical trainer – report

In a recent report by Ivan San Antonio for SPORT, it has been revealed that Barcelona have chosen Pepe Conde from Sevilla to be their new physical trainer.

This decision comes after much deliberation, as the position of the physical trainer is one of the main concerns for the club’s management. Club president Joan Laporta even highlighted this in a recent interview,

Interestingly, despite picking the Sevilla man, it must be noted that Conde cannot officially take up his new role just yet. This is because he needs to first sever his ties with Sevilla.

Barcelona want Conde before pre-season

Despite this hurdle, negotiations are underway, and the plan is for Conde to join Barcelona in time for the pre-season, where he will work under the direction of coach Hansi Flick.

Meanwhile, it’s important to note that this decision to hire a new physical trainer is a strategic move by the club’s management rather than a decision made by the coach.

The report also mentions that Barcelona’s support staff will see significant changes. Four or five new physiotherapists are expected to join the team, which means that several current physiotherapists will be replaced.

More changes in the staff

Among the new additions is Julio Tous, who is a specialist in strength training and will oversee gym activities. Another key addition is Raul Martinez, a recovery specialist who has already been working with several players, particularly Spanish internationals like Pedri.

Despite these changes, Ricard Pruna will continue in his role as the head of medical services. This continuity ensures that there is still some stability within the medical team, even as new members are integrated.

Overall, these changes reflect Barcelona’s commitment to improving their physical training and medical support for the team.

The selection of Conde and the introduction of new specialists like Tous and Martínez are part of a broader strategy to enhance the team’s performance and care.

With these new additions, the club aims to provide the best possible support to their players, ensuring they are in peak physical condition for the upcoming season.