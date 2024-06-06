Barcelona set to prevent Ansu Fati from going on loan

Ansu Fati’s last couple of seasons haven’t quite gone to plan. He failed to break into the Barcelona first team and a subsequent loan move to Brighton didn’t quite have the effect that had been expected.

It looked as though the 21-year-old would be set to head out on another loan for next season, potentially to Sevilla, but things seem to have changed.

As per Diario Sport, Barcelona no longer want to send the youngster out on loan, as they now have different plans for him.

The club now prefer to see how Ansu Fati gets on in pre-season, and if he is not at the level expected, they prefer to sell him on in a permanent deal.

This has come for a variety of reasons, one factor could be the breakdown in the relationship between Barcelona and Sevilla, as seen in opposing club colours being banned in either stadium for both of the fixtures between the two clubs last season.

Another reason is that Sevilla are reported to only want to take on a 30% share of the player’s wages, a cut that Barcelona sees as unacceptable.

It will likely prove to be an interesting summer for Ansu Fati and his representatives, with a range of scenarios proving a possibility for the young winger.

GSFN | Ciaran Currie