Barcelona set to meet Liverpool star’s entourage in coming days

In the upcoming summer transfer window, one of the positions that FC Barcelona are looking to strengthen is that of the left wing. In this regard, several players have been linked with the Catalan club, but the Sporting Director, Deco, has the Liverpool winger Luis Diaz as his favorite.

In recent days, the Colombian forward disclosed his plans to remain at his current club for the next season, despite the managerial change that has taken place at Liverpool which saw Jurgen Klopp depart the club and be replaced by Arne Slot.

However, Barcelona are still treating Luis Diaz as a priority target, and according to Mundo Deportivo, a meeting between the winger’s entourage and Barcelona is scheduled to take place in the coming days to discuss his arrival at the Catalan club.

This meeting is expected to take place this or the next week in the United States, and would involve the representative of both the player and Barcelona. For now, everything is on track as the Blaugranes try to pull him to Spain, but there is still a long way to go in the negotiations.

If everything goes smoothly in this meeting, Barcelona will take another step forward in their pursuit of the Colombian winger who has scored 24 goals and given 13 assists in his 98 appearances for Liverpool since joining in January 2022.

His incorporation will provide another high-quality attacking option to the new Barcelona coach, Hansi Flick, and he can form a fearsome attacking trident at the Catalan club with Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski.

However, the financial situation at Barcelona means the Catalans will have to sacrifice someone from their current squad to be able to sign the Liverpool winger. Raphinha has emerged as a potential candidate for this sacrifice, particularly given his position overlap with Lamine Yamal on the right wing. Additionally, Raphinha has a high demand in the market.