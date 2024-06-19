Barcelona set for crucial meeting with Liverpool winger’s entourage

As reported earlier in the week, Liverpool and Colombia winger Luis Diaz has emerged as a priority target to reinforce the wings at FC Barcelona.

The Catalans’ new manager Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco see the 27-year-old winger as the ideal addition to boost up their attacking line in the summer.

Imminent meeting set in the US

Building on that, journalist Breinner Arteta (h/t Mundo Deportivo) reports that Barcelona are set to meet Luis Diaz’s inner circle in the United States of America imminently to discuss the possibility of a transfer.

Indeed, a meeting will soon take place between the Liverpool player’s entourage and emissaries from the Catalan club to make further progress on the potential arrival of the talented attacker.

Luis Diaz is a priority target for Barcelona. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

It is further stated that the summit is due to take place this week or next week in the United States, where Diaz is currently preparing for the Copa America.

The aforementioned source also adds that Luis Diaz “would have everything on track” to leave Anfield and head to La Liga, although there is still a long way to go in the negotiations.

While a new winger is needed, the signing of a player like Luis Diaz is pretty much seen as a luxury at Barcelona in their financial circumstances.

However, his hypothetical incorporation is still pending a departure from the squad and also for the club to know the La Liga salary cap and the Fair Play margin available to make new signings.

*Player valuation in title obtained from transfermarkt.com on date of publication