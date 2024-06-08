Barcelona to sell players in overcrowded position, only one is untouchable

Barcelona need to sell this summer in order to give themselves the best possible chance of returning to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, which would allow signings to be made without financial restrictions. This will be essential given that it is Hansi Flick’s first transfer window, so departures will need to be organised.

The main area in which Barcelona can afford to offload players is in central defence, where they have eight senior options vying for two positions. Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Andreas Christensen and Inigo Martinez were there last season, Eric Garcia and Clement Lenglet are returning from loans, while Mikayil Faye could be promoted from the B team.

According to Sport, Barcelona will look to sell at least one of these players, although it could end up being two or three. Lenglet is the obvious candidate to be moved on, but a permanent departure looks unlikely as the Frenchman does not want to go to Saudi Arabia. Araujo, Kounde, Garcia and Faye have also been linked with exits.

The only player that Barcelona consider as untouchable is Pau Cubarsi, who recently signed a new three-year contract. The teenager will be a mainstay in their defence for many years to come, so he will not be sold under any circumstances.