Barcelona see on-loan star’s lack of minutes at UEFA Euro 2024 as a positive

Much like last summer, Joao Felix remains at the centre of attention, with speculation about his future running rampant.

The Portuguese signed for Barcelona last summer, but it was merely a temporary loan acquisition and thus question marks regarding his future are resurfacing.

Atletico Madrid remain hopeful of acquiring a fee for Felix, but Barcelona are reluctant to spend big, or anything at all, on the player.

As it turns out, the forward’s recent activity with Portugal in the Euros has strengthened the Catalans’ chances to recruit Felix on a successive loan deal.

Atletico Madrid not happy with Felix’s lack of minutes

Indeed, according to AS, Joao Felix’s recent lack of involvement with Portugal at UEFA Euro 2024 has frustrated Atletico Madrid as they believe it prevents him from increasing his market value.

On the other hand, Barcelona sees this as a positive development. Should they intend to pursue Felix, the Catalan club sees an opportunity to negotiate a better deal for him.

Joao Felix did not play for Portugal vs Czechia. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid had hoped that his transfer fee would increase due to his exploits on the international scene, which would draw in possible buyers.

However, the 24-year-old did not play a single minute for Portugal against Czechia in their Euro opener, much to the chagrin of Atletico.

If the trend continues, Barcelona may be able to get the forward at a discounted price or simply fulfil their wish of finalizing another loan operation, allowing them to bolster their roster without going over budget.

Barcelona aiming to finalize another loan operation

Reports have mentioned that newly appointed Hansi Flick views Felix’s continuity favourably and has recommended the club retain his services, with Joan Laporta himself attesting to that.

However, Barcelona’s compromising financial state and the player’s inconsistent performances last season mean they will only pursue another loan deal.

Although Atletico Madrid would much rather offload him for good, considering the forward’s return to the Rojiblancos is ruled out, circumstances may compel them to agree to another loan.