Barcelona See Liverpool And Man City Linked Bundesliga Star As Priority

Barcelona have identified Liverpool and Manchester City-linked midfielder Florian Wirtz as their priority target but could have to wait a year to land him.

Wirtz was at the heart of the Bayer Leverkusen side last season that lost only one game in all competitions.

He scored 18 times and registered 20 assists in all competitions as Bayern Leverkusen won two of the three trophies available to them, including the Bundesliga.

Manchester City and Liverpool have been linked with an interest in snapping up the 21-year-old attacking midfielder.

And according to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, Wirtz is also the top midfield target for Barcelona this summer.

The Catalan giants are pushing to bring in quality reinforcements despite their precarious financial situation.

Barcelona sporting director Deco is a big fan of Wirtz and wants to take him to the Nou Camp this summer.

They have made enquiries for him but are aware that Leverkusen do not want to sell him in the upcoming transfer window.

Barcelona are hopeful of being in a good position if they decide to cash in on Wirtz next year.