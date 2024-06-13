Barcelona see hypocrisy in Ronald Koeman’s criticism of Frenkie de Jong treatment

An insight into the response of the brass at La Liga giants Barcelona to the recent criticism of the club laid out by Ronald Koeman has today been provided.

And it points towards the Dutchman’s assertions as having gone down predictably poorly.

For those who may have missed it, tactician Koeman grabbed the headlines earlier this week.

As much came by way of his comments in the aftermath of star midfielder Frenkie de Jong being ruled out of the European Championships.

Drawn on the subject by the media, Koeman laid the blame solely at the doorstep of the aforementioned Barcelona.

Adamant that his former club mismanaged De Jong’s latest ankle problem, the 61-year-old explained:

“We came to the conclusion that even in the next three weeks, De Jong will not be fully ready. He has a history with this injury. His club took risks before and now we have to pay the price.

“I know that he played when he was not 100% ready.”

Safe to say, however, that such an opinion is not at all shared by those in a position of power back in Catalunya’s capital…

As per a report from Diario AS:

‘Ronald Koeman’s criticism of FC Barcelona’s way of managing Frenkie de Jong’s injury has caused surprise and astonishment within the entity.’

The Blaugrana are understood to have labelled the comments in question ‘totally unfair’, adamant that their use of De Jong was completely in line with club protocols.

Not only that, but the Camp Nou hierarchy consider Koeman’s jibe as somewhat hypocritical, when taking into account his own spell on the touchline at the club.

The Dutchman saw his use of several leading members of Barca’s ranks called into question, accused of ‘squeezing them like lemons’, to the point of burnout.

One such case came in that of Pedri, with the 21-year-old still suffering with the after effects of his time under Koeman’s watch.

Conor Laird | GSFN