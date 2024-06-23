Barcelona see Arsenal as biggest threat for midfield target

Barcelona are looking to bring in a midfielder to add some physicality and a battling presence this summer, and one of their top targets is Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino. The Spain international is out of contract in 2025, and has decided not to renew his deal with La Real, making a sale this summer likely.

The Catalan side are waiting to see what kind of liquidity they have this summer, but in recent days Atletico Madrid have emerged as a competitor for his signature, and Football España reported this week it is likely that Los Rojiblancos open talks with him.

The signing of Luis Díaz can only take place if Barcelona manage to sell Raphinha. The Colombia international dreams of joining Barça. @ffpolo 🇨🇴 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 23, 2024

However MD say that Barcelona feel their true competitor is not Atletico, but Arsenal. The Gunners were always noted as potential rivals for the signature of Real Sociedad teammate Martin Zubimendi, but certainly any interest would make sense for a player in his prime who has experience in the Premier League.

Barcelona are in an uncomfortable position currently, knowing that they must watch on as their targets negotiate with others to an extent, until they have confirmation on their ability to spend. It has been leaked to the Catalan media that they will receive sufficient investment and will close a new deal with Nike to boost their coffers, but there is now just a week remaining before their accounts are closed for the season.