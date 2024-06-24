Barcelona have secured their best signing for the right-back position – report

Barcelona have secured their best signing for the right-back position – report

Barcelona might not need to search elsewhere for a new right-back like Joao Cancelo or Jeremie Frimpong, as they already have a promising option within the club.

Meet Hector Fort, a talented 17-year-old full-back. He has already made his senior team debut under Xavi and has recently showcased his skills with Rafa Marquez’s Barça Atletic team.

Last night, Fort made a significant impression at the Estadio Nuevo Arcangel by scoring an amazing goal that gave his team an early lead against Cordoba.

Even though Barça Atletic did not secure promotion and faced disappointment, the performance of the full-back caught everyone’s attention and highlighted his potential.

Barcelona now needs to focus on the positives and start planning for the future. One crucial detail to consider is Fort’s impressive performance.

Fort is deserving of a permanent place

Having recently renewed his contract until 2026, Fort is becoming a topic of discussion regarding his potential permanent place in the first team.

During the match at Estadio Nuevo Arcangel, Fort created a moment of brilliance that silenced the crowd of 22,000. He stole the ball in his own half, executed a clever one-two play, and delivered a perfect cross that the opposing goalkeeper couldn’t stop.

Hector Fort is ready to take the big step. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

The 17-year-old is a dynamic player on the right side, known for his attacking mindset and ability to penetrate the opponent’s defence.

His performances in the first team have shown he could be a valuable asset for the 2024/2025 season as it is worth noting that Barcelona are considering signing a new right-back if they cannot extend Joao Cancelo’s loan from Manchester City.

No need to look for options

For now, Frimpong has been a potential candidate, but signing him would require a significant investment of around €40 million.

However, Barcelona have a talented player like Fort who could fill the role and has enormous potential. The club is well aware of his abilities, which is why they have secured his contract until June 30, 2026.

In summary, Hector Fort represents a fantastic homegrown solution for Barcelona’s right-back position.

His recent performances have demonstrated his skill and potential, making him a strong contender for a more permanent role in the first team.

Rather than spending a substantial amount on external players, Barcelona might find that the answer to their needs is already within their ranks.