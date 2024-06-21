Barcelona to secure future of midfielder on new four-year deal

Barcelona are on the verge of signing a new contract with Barca Atletic captain Marc Casado, whose current deal expires in less than two weeks. The 20-year-old has been a lynchpin for Rafael Marquez this season in the third tier, and is backed by some to earn some opportunities in the first team next season.

Although Barça didn't execute their buy option on Pau Víctor, they're still expected to negotiate with Girona for him. @bonagerman — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 21, 2024

According to Fabrizio Romano, a new deal for Casado has been fully agreed, and all that remains is for Casado to put pen to paper, which will occur imminently. Casado has played mostly as a deeper midfielder, but has played as an interior and at right-back at various points.

🔵🔴🔐 Marc Casadó will put pen to paper on new deal valid until June 2028 really soon. Agreement done and sealed, as reported yesterday. pic.twitter.com/5cuZpqUYJl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2024

Casado is backed to replace Sergi Roberto in the first team squad if the latter ends up departing this summer, and he will be a cheaper alternative with a potentially higher upside. That said, he does not have the experience of Roberto, and may find opportunities difficult to come by.