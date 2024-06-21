Advertisement

Barcelona to secure future of midfielder on new four-year deal

Barcelona are on the verge of signing a new contract with Barca Atletic captain Marc Casado, whose current deal expires in less than two weeks. The 20-year-old has been a lynchpin for Rafael Marquez this season in the third tier, and is backed by some to earn some opportunities in the first team next season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a new deal for Casado has been fully agreed, and all that remains is for Casado to put pen to paper, which will occur imminently. Casado has played mostly as a deeper midfielder, but has played as an interior and at right-back at various points.

Casado is backed to replace Sergi Roberto in the first team squad if the latter ends up departing this summer, and he will be a cheaper alternative with a potentially higher upside. That said, he does not have the experience of Roberto, and may find opportunities difficult to come by.