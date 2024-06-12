Barcelona secure contract agreement with another breakthrough talent

La Liga giants Barcelona have reached an agreement on the terms of a contract renewal with another of the club’s most highly-regarded young talents.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who point towards Marc Bernal as the player in question.

Bernal, for his part, is a 17-year-old midfielder who generally lines out in a deep-lying role.

Despite his tender years, the Spaniard is already a mainstay in the XI of Rafa Márquez’s Barca Atlètic, having been afforded 34 appearances this season, chipping in with two goals and six assists along the way.

Already considered a potential future star in the making, those behind the scenes in Catalunya’s capital, over recent weeks, therefore intensified contacts with Bernal’s entourage.

This came with a view to finding an agreement on the terms of a contract extension.

And, as per the aforementioned Sport, this week, precisely that has been forthcoming.

Bernal, it is understood, has agreed to pen terms with Barcelona through the summer of 2026, followed by a further two or three years of commitment, too.

An official announcement on the matter is expected to be forthcoming next week.

The youngster will now go on to play his part in the Blaugrana’s pre-season preparations under the watch of new head coach Hansi Flick, with a view to carving out first-team minutes for himself next season.

Conor Laird | GSFN