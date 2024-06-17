Barcelona scouting 18-year-old Brazilian full-back after Hansi Flick request

Barcelona are reportedly weighing up a move for 18-year-old Brazilian left-back Esquerdinha this summer, after manager Hansi Flick requested that the full-back areas were strengthened ahead of next season.

The Fluminense player has nine caps for Brazil’s under-20 side, and has made his debut for the senior side in the Copa Libertadores this season too. Sport say that he stands out for his pace, strength and competitive character, and he has been looked at by the recruiment department.

🚨 Barcelona look at young Brazilian full-back Esquerdinha, who can play at both sides. @joaquimpiera 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/QBHWNb0Cvj — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 17, 2024

The teenage talent’s name means ‘little lefty’, and his real name is Joao Henrique Mendes, although he goes by Esquerdinha. Fluminense have him under contract until 2026, and his release clause is a massive €70m, which shows both that Fluminense felt the need to protect themselves, but also that he will be difficult to extract.

Currently Julian Araujo, Hector Fort and Alejandro Balde are the options available to Flick next season, although Jules Kounde has operated at right-back for much of the past two campaigns. Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo is keen to return to the Blaugrana, and they have declared an interest in making it happen, but City’s €30m demands are out of their reach currently.