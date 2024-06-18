Barcelona’s schedule for 2024/25: When will Hansi Flick’s men face their toughest tests?

On Tuesday afternoon, we finally got our first glimpse at the schedule for the upcoming La Liga season, which begins in August.

Looking at the start of the season, Barcelona will kick their campaign off with a trip just over 200 miles south as they face Valencia at the Mestalla on the weekend of the 18th of August.

Meanwhile, the first El Clásico of the season will be away from home in Madrid on the weekend of the 27th of October, whilst the return fixture will be in Gameweek 35, the weekend of the 11th of May when the Camp Nou will hopefully be back open.

Barcelona will face their Catalan rivals Girona at Montilivi in Gameweek 5 around the 15th of September, while the return fixture will take place in Gameweek 29, around the 30th of March.

The season’s finale will take place on the 25th of May, when Barcelona will travel to Bilbao to face Athletic Club away from home.

It will be an interesting season for Hansi Flick’s men, as they look to close the gap between themselves and fierce rivals Real Madrid and make a push for silverware after going last season empty-handed.

GSFN | Ciaran Currie