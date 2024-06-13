Barcelona rule out €45 million-rated defender’s exit amid transfer interest – report

Barcelona are set to have a problem of plenty in the centre-back department this summer and there could be departures from the position.

After all, with the return of Clement Lenglet and Eric Garcia on loan, and the promotion of Mika Faye from the reserve team, the Catalans will have as many as eight central defenders, with Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Inigo Martinez, and Pau Cubarsi already present.

As such, there are likely to be at least two or three exits from the position in the summer, but it appears that some of the names are not seen as candidates to leave.

Cubarsi, for one, will not be sold while Araujo is also seen as a key part of the project and will not be allowed to leave.

Kounde’s sale ruled out

Now, SPORT reports that Barcelona have also seemingly ruled out the sale of Jules Kounde despite the likelihood of him attracting significant offers this summer.

Indeed, it has already been reported that Kounde is on the radars of Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad heading into the upcoming transfer window.

Staying put at Barcelona. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

A number of clubs from the Premier League have also shown interest in the recent past.

However, as things stand, it appears that Barça do not plan on selling the versatile defender who has done well at centre-back and right-back at the club.

It is claimed that the competitive nature and versatility of the Frenchman are highly valued at Barça, and as such, the former Sevilla man is expected to play a leading role in Hansi Flick’s new project.

As such, it would be safe to assume that Araujo, Cubarsi, and Kounde will not be allowed to leave by Barcelona while Christensen too is expected to be retained as he can be an option in defence and midfield.

Meanwhile, Lenglet is guaranteed to leave while Garcia, too, could be offloaded if he does not convince Flick. Martinez’s registration is pending and his continuity could depend on the FFP situation.

*Player valuation in title obtained from transfermarkt.com on date of publication.