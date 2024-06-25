Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski joins Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive goalscoring club

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski on Tuesday secured for himself a special piece of goalscoring history.

As much comes owing to his latest efforts on the international front.

Lewandowski was back in action a short time ago, as Poland faced off with France in the country’s final Euro 2024 group stage fixture.

The Poles headed into proceedings desperate to restore some semblance of pride, after slipping to defeat in each of their first two outings.

And, when all was said and done in Dortmund, this is precisely what Michał Probierz’s troops managed.

This came after Kylian Mbappé’s France opener was cancelled out by that man Lewandowski a little over ten minutes from time.

After his initial spot-kick was kept out by Mike Maignan, the Barcelona frontman was granted an opportunity to make amends, owing to an infringement on the part of France’s no.1

And, 2nd time round, Lewandowski made no mistake, picking out the bottom corner to secure a share of the spoils for Poland.

His country’s first haul of the Euros aside, though, the veteran striker’s latest goal also proved a significant one from an individual standpoint.

This comes amid confirmation that Lewandowski is just the third player to have managed to find the net at four different editions of the European Championships.

The other two? Luka Modrić, and Cristiano Ronaldo (the latter has scored at five separate Euros).

Robert Lewandowski is the third player to score at four-plus Euros (also Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric). He's the only player to have netted at each of the last four editions.



Conor Laird | GSFN