Barcelona risk losing Ronald Araujo as “economic effort” plea is made

Ronald Araujo’s situation at Barcelona has shifted over the last few weeks. At the end of the season, it looked more likely than not that he could be leaving in the summer. However, with Hansi Flick now installed as manager, he looks more destined to stay, for now.

Barcelona do not intend to hear any offers for Araujo, given that Flick considers him an invaluable player in his squad, but they may have to if his contract situation continues to drag on. The Uruguayan’s current deal ends in 2026, so if a new agreement cannot be reached before next summer, he could be available for a reduced price at that time.

Barcelona want to keep Araujo, but they won’t break the bank to do so. As per Sport, officials would require the 25-year-old defender to make an “economic effort” to ensure that he stays. Essentially, the Catalans understand that they cannot offer as much as other clubs can and will, but they’d be relying on him staying anyway.

It remains to be seen whether there is any movement on Araujo’s contract situation after his involvement at the Copa America comes to an end. Barcelona will hope so, as they want his future sorted as soon as possible.