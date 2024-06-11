Barcelona get rid of four backroom staff members

As has been reported over the past few weeks, FC Barcelona were not entirely pleased with the level of physical preparation that players were put through during Xavi Hernandez’s tenure as manager.

In fact, some players themselves had complaints about the lack of intensity and physical work in training sessions.

As such, heading into the new campaign under the management of Hansi Flick, Barcelona are making sweeping changes to target a marked improvement when it comes to the physical preparation aspect.

Four physiotherapists gone

As part of this objective, Barcelona have decided to get rid of four physiotherapists who were employed by the club as Hansi Flick prepares to take charge, reports SPORT.

Indeed, as per the report, Barça have decided to dispense with the physiotherapists Carlos Nogueira, Isaac Serrano, Edu Martínez and Jaume Munill.

Carlos Nogueira arrived at Barça in November 2021, as part of Xavi’s setup, having worked with him at Al Sadd previously.

Meanwhile, Jaume Munill has spent over a decade at Barcelona, having first been part of the backroom staff under Pep Guardiola starting in 2009. He left the Blaugrana in 2019 only to return in 2021 following Xavi’s appointment as manager.

The four physiotherapists are unlikely to get a chance to bid goodbye to the players considering that almost all of them are away on vacations or on national team duties.

New faces to arrive

As has already been reported, Barcelona are set to bring in several new faces to revive their physical fitness department.

Julio Tous, a former member of Antonio Conte’s staff at Chelsea and Juventus, will be arriving along with Raul Martinez, a physio who has already been working in recent times with several players from the Barça squad.

Furthermore, Pepe Conde is expected to arrive as the new physical trainer from Sevilla, replacing Ivan Torres, who was part of Xavi’s staff.