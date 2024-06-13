Barcelona will return to the 1:1 rule as European investors set to inject €40 million

In a huge development, SPORT reports that Barcelona are set for a financial injection of €40 million which will help them return to the 1:1 transfer rule heading into the summer window.

Indeed, the Blaugrana are understood to be about to close the sale of the percentage of Barça Vision that the Líbero fund stopped paying for, which will bring the transfer market back to normal.

The operation would be practically closed through a European partner who will contribute €40 million and solve a problem that has greatly hindered the club’s sporting ambitions in recent months.

Barcelona hope to announce the closure of this operation in the last week of June and are confident that this time they will not fail.

In recent months, Barça have listened to numerous companies and funds that were interested in joining Barça Vision and, finally, have decided to go for a reliable European company as a definitive partner.

A matter of great importance

The importance of this operation in the sporting sphere is paramount, as Barcelona needed to resolve this issue to be able to sign players this summer with a certain degree of normality.

By entering the 1:1 rule, the majority of the players will be able to be registered and the savings generated in wages and the income from the sales that will take place in the coming weeks can be invested completely into new signings.

Barça are breathing a sigh of relief because this Barça Vision operation closes an important circle with the levers.

What are the next steps?

Deco set for busy days ahead. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

The sporting management will now have to start planning, although it is clear that some players will have to be sold to invest in new signings. The priority is to keep the theoretical starters and try to bring in at least a pivot and a winger on the left flank.

New manager Hansi Flick arrived in Barcelona this week to analyse the scenario with director Deco. The club will be able to act with more freedom but it will be necessary to see the salary margin that will be approved by La Liga and that they will know in the next few days.

The absolute priority is to register the players who have renewed and will renew, as they are considered strategic, and also to resolve the cases that were left up in the air, such as Inigo Martinez and Vitor Roque, who was only registered for six months.

Beyond that, The continuity of Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo is of interest and a pivot is a top requirement, with Mikel Merino being the main priority.

From there, it will be necessary to see if enough money can be found to be able to sign a player who can make a difference on the left flank. Nico Williams is on the list, but Deco has other possibilities for that position.