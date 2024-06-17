Barcelona respond to €30m Man United offer

La Liga giants Barcelona were recently the recipients of a considerable transfer offer on the part of Manchester United.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who point towards Fermín López as having been the subject of the proposal in question.

On the lookout for attack-minded reinforcements to their midfield ranks with a view to next season, the Man United brass, it is understood, have identified Fermín as a prime target.

The Barca talent is of course fresh off a breakout campaign in Catalunya’s capital, which saw him rack up a head-turning 11 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions.

As much came despite Fermín having never really established himself as first-choice under the watch of ex-boss Xavi.

Such exploits, in turn, led the aforementioned United to table an opening bid for the Spaniard, who is currently on international duty at Euro 2024.

The offer, as per Sport, came in the region of €30 million.

Barcelona, however, rejected as much without so much as a 2nd thought.

This comes with Fermín considered a core piece of the present and future alike at the Camp Nou, expected to play a central role under the watch of new headmaster Hansi Flick.

Conor Laird | GSFN