Barcelona’s replacement options if Vitor Roque can’t be registered for next season

An insight into the options in front of Barcelona in the case of Vitor Roque’s registration for next season falling through has today been provided.

For those not aware, frontman Roque’s place in Barca’s first-team ranks for next season, as things stand, is up in the air.

Owing to the club’s delicate financial situation, the Brazilian international can’t yet be registered with La Liga for 2024/25.

Not only that, but he is considered as being behind both Gavi and Alejandro Balde – who find themselves in the same situation – when it comes to the priorities of the Camp Nou brass.

Hansi Flick intends to afford a chance to Roque in pre-season, one which the January arrival in Catalunya’s capital will no doubt be eager to grab with both hands.

What, though, in the case of his registration simply not being feasible?

As per a report from Mundo Deportivo, the most likely scenario from here would be Roque being farmed out on a season-long loan.

Ferran Torres would then act as the direct centre-forward backup for Robert Lewandowski in Barcelona’s squad.

Looking further down the pecking order, one or both of Barca Atlètic pair Marc Guiu and Pau Víctor will likely make the step up to senior duties.

And one final option touted by MD comes in the form of a cut-price signing up top, with Real Betis’ Ayoze Perez considered one such option.

Conor Laird | GSFN