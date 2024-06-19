Barcelona renew the contract of 19-year-old academy right-back until 2027

In recent months, FC Barcelona have been on a mission to tie down the futures of young talents from La Masia with contract renewals.

The likes of Pau Cubarsi, Hector Fort, and Sergi Dominguez have all signed new deals while the Catalans are in talks to renew other talents such as Marc Bernal, Marc Guiu, and Marc Casado as well.

Continuing the series of renewals, Barcelona have officially confirmed that they have reached an agreement over a new contract with teenage right-back Joan Anaya.

The 19-year-old defender has been with Barça since 2015, when he was a ten-year-old, and has risen steadily through the ranks at La Masia.

A talented right-back with good defensive nous and attacking ability, the teenager is currently a part of the Barcelona Juvenil A setup, but has also made five appearances for Barça Atletic.

Anaya’s current deal was set to expire on June 30 and Barcelona have now tied him down to an additional three years until the summer of 2027.

The 19-year-old will also be officially promoted to the Barça Atletic setup next season.

While the agreement is finalised, the official act of signing the contract is yet to be done and will be completed soon.