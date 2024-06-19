Barcelona remain interested in unlikely summer move for Spanish attacker with €60m asking price

Barcelona are still putting together their shopping list for the upcoming summer transfer window, and although Nico Williams and Luis Diaz appear to be their leading attacking targets, the sporting department does not lose sight of another option: Dani Olmo.

🚨 Last Friday, Hansi Flick sent a message to the players who are participating in EURO 2024 to wish them good luck. The coach will also be attending several games in Germany. @scapde_45 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 18, 2024

As revealed by Jijantes (via Marca), sporting director Deco met with Olmo’s agents on Tuesday. The party also represents Mikayil Faye, and while the Senegalese youngster was likely the main topic because of the possibility of him being sold this summer, Olmo was also discussed.

Deco in particular is a big fan of Olmo, who was at La Masia before leaving for Dinamo Zagreb in 2015. The 26-year-old is particularly valued for his versatility, as he is able to be utilised in all four attacking positions (left/right wing, attacking midfield and striker).

Currently, Olmo has a €60m release clause at RB Leipzig, although that will disappear in mid-July, meaning that his price would increase. Despite this, Barcelona do not lose sight on a possible deal, although it does seem rather unlikely at this stage.