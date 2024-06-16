Barcelona reject €35m offer from Manchester United for young striker

There is currently no offer that FC Barcelona will not at least study to a certain extent. The financial limitations and economic problems of the Catalan club are already quite well-known. To improve those conditions as much as possible, Barcelona will look to make some sales.

However, simply because they are open to offers does not mean that every offer that arrives is acceptable. Barcelona are not entertaining any offers that do not suit their valuations of various players, as was showcased by their rejection of Newcastle United’s €15 million approach for Ferran Torres.

However, Newcastle was not the only English side to see Barcelona reject their offer it seems. According to the latest revelation made by Football 365, FC Barcelona also rejected an offer made by Premier League side Manchester United for 19-year-old Brazilian striker Vitor Roque.

Reportedly, Manchester United made a €35 million offer for the young South American striker. However, Barcelona president Joan Laporta ended up rejecting this proposal as he remains convinced that the only way he would be willing to sell the forward would be through recouping the €60 million that Barcelona paid for him initially.

For Man United, Roque was the ideal type of player they are now in the market for. The record Premier League champions no longer want to make big, risky investments on players who may or may not deliver, and instead want to bet on young players still not fully developed, and the Barcelona striker was a solid opportunity for them it seems.