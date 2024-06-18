Barcelona reject €30m offer from Manchester United for prodigious midfielder

FC Barcelona have a lot of promising youngsters on their roster, and a lot of them are homegrown. In fact, the quality and growth of these prodigious youngsters is almost enviable for other clubs. That is why, unsurprisingly, Barcelona often have to ward off advances for their talented gems.

Over the course of the last season, while Xavi Hernandez was still the head coach of Barcelona, the club saw the emergence of many young talents. One of the most pleasant and unexpected surprises was Fermin Lopez, a dynamic midfielder with much to prove.

His performances were excellent, showcasing energy and quality, and he played for the Barcelona badge with all his might. Given the surprising yet effective nature of his emergence, it was only a matter of time before offers started coming in for the Spanish youngster.

According to SPORT, that is exactly what happened. English Premier League side Manchester United came calling for the 21-year-old Barcelona midfielder. They reportedly put forward an offer of €30 million, but it was rejected by FC Barcelona.

That is because Barça do not primarily want to sell the player. They consider the youngster to be a dynamic profile with a lot of promise and who has a high ceiling to reach. Secondly, even if Barcelona were to consider letting go of Fermin Lopez, it would be for a price that far exceeds the €30 million that Man United deemed to be adequate.

However, in terms of his statistics last season, just to get an idea of why teams like Manchester United may want the player, Lopez scored 11 goals for the Catalan giants despite primarily being a rotational player.

With his tenacity, technical ability, and goal-scoring instinct combined, the FC Barcelona midfielder is the ideal profile that Manchester United have been looking for.

Currently, Lopez is traveling with Luis de la Fuente and the Spanish National team. His progression last season was so extreme that the 21-year-old is now part of the squad representing Spain in EUROS.

While he did not get minutes against Croatia in the team’s first match, he will be hoping to have some prominence in the upcoming games.