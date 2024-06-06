Barcelona reignite interest in Liverpool winger Luis Diaz

Barcelona have rekindled their pursuit of Liverpool forward Luis Diaz, according to Mundo Deportivo. However, the finances involved remain a stumbling block for the deal.

The Catalans want a new left-winger and have their eyes set on the Colombian attacker, but they cannot afford him.

Barcelona are reportedly waiting on big money from selling Raphinha before they can approach Liverpool.

Barcelona received an offer from Saudi Arabia for the Brazilian, but he is not keen on a move to the Middle East. They are waiting for more offers before turning to Merseyside for Diaz.

Barca are aware that the Reds will demand a massive fee for Diaz, whose contract runs till 2027.

However, sporting director Deco and his assistants reportedly see the Colombian as the perfect fit. They believe he is the perfect age and has the personality to face any adversary.

They are massive admirers of his technical quality and ability to unbalance the left wing and get himself out of tight pressure. He is also defensively solid.

Diaz was a mainstay for Liverpool last season, registering ten goals and five assists in 51 appearances across all competitions.

He did come under fire for his poor finishing in the Premier League. He managed only eight goals and five assists in 37 league appearances, missing 12 big chances. His conversion rate in the league stood at an appalling 9%.

Despite his poor finishing, he has a ton of other excellent qualities. Diaz recorded 163 shot-creating actions this season, averaging 5.58 per 90 minutes (the fifth most in the top flight).

The rapid wideman is an electric force down the left flank but could consider a move to Barcelona if they submit a worthwhile offer.

His father, Luis Diaz Sr, claimed that his son is a Barcelona fan and “it would be his dream to go there.”

Liverpool now sit at a crossroads this summer. Do they sell Diaz and sign a replacement with potentially better output, or stick with the former FC Porto man?