Barcelona register interest in United player who’s completely untouchable; he’s in talks over a new contract

Manchester United have reportedly been made aware of Barcelona’s interest in Kobbie Mainoo.

In an attempt to match what will be an unprecedentedly star-studded Real Madrid squad next season, the Blaugrana are aiming to stick to their roots and counter such a mighty force by integrating even more young players into their 11.

The likes of Gavi, Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal are the more recent cases of La Masia’s scintillating breakthrough talents, with each youngster cementing a place in the first team under the now-replaced Xavi. Remarkably, 17-year-old Yamal has even been included in Spain’s Euro 2024 squad.

However, the La Liga giants are now seemingly wanting to take a dip at what Carrington has to offer. After all, it is the most renowned academy system in England, and one look at last month’s FA Cup final only verifies that.

Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo have both enjoyed the most exhilarating campaigns of their senior careers thus far, even if it has come amidst a turbulent term for the Red Devils.

As such, Mainoo’s quick transition into the spotlight has led to him not only being a mainstay in Erik ten Hag’s starting 11 but now being trusted by Gareth Southgate to play an integral role for England at the Euros – despite having only three senior caps to his name.

Mainoo considered untouchable by United

Sacha Tavolieri claims that the 19-year-old starlet has new-found admirers in Catalonia, with Barcelona targeting a potential move.

Of course, any approach is certain to be laughed off by United chiefs. Mainoo is a homegrown talent and a Red through-and-through, having frequently shared throwback snaps of himself watching games at Old Trafford as a child or sporting early 2000s gear.

That’s why the board are actively working on tying him down to a new and improved contract, although it’ll have to wait to be signed off on after he returns from the tournament in Germany.

