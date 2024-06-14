Barcelona register interest in 19-year-old Manchester United rising star

While Lamine Yamal became the player with the highest valuation increase during the 2023/24 campaign, Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo was not far behind.

The English midfielder saw his valuation surge by almost €50 million as he enjoyed a stellar 2023/24 campaign that saw him become a crucial cog in Man United’s midfield.

Mainoo went on to represent the English national team as well, securing three caps under his name. He is also a part of the Three Lions setup for the upcoming European Championship.

Barcelona interested in Mainoo

In a significant development, it appears FC Barcelona have registered interest in Kobbie Mainoo and are keen on securing his services ahead of the new season, reports Sacha Tavolieri.

Barcelona’s interest in Mainoo comes on the back of the club’s deep desire to sign a new midfielder this summer to reinforce their options in the centre of the park.

Man United seek renewal

Securing the services of Kobbie Mainoo, however, could prove to be tricky for Barcelona this summer.

Apart from the midfielder’s high valuation, Tavolieri suggests Manchester United are aware of Barça’s interest.

They are expected to make things difficult for the Catalans, as the Premier League giants look to keep hold of their star talent.

Tavolieri adds that Man United are in talks with Mainoo’s representatives over a new contract that would seal his long-term future at Old Trafford.

The player’s current deal expires in 2027, meaning Man United have a lot of leeway when it comes to securing the terms of the new deal. Barcelona, to that end, could find it difficult to strike a deal with the Red Devils.