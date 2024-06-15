Barcelona received two €90m transfer proposals in January

An insight into the value of the most lucrative offer to have come the way of La Liga giants Barcelona for star defender Ronald Araújo during the January transfer window has today been provided.

The info comes courtesy of Mundo Deportivo, whose intel only serves in further reiterating just how much faith the Barcelona brass have in Araújo’s talents.

The Uruguayan, for his part, of course took his place front and centre in the media headlines across Europe throughout the winter transfer window.

This came amid intense interest in his signature on the part of German heavyweights Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga heavyweights were widely reported to have identified the 24-year-old as the club’s chief target, amid long-standing efforts to reinforce the heart of their defence.

In the end, a concerted push on the part of the board at the Allianz Arena failed to bear fruit, despite Araújo himself having seemingly been receptive to the prospect of linking up with Thomas Tuchel’s troops.

And, as alluded to above, on Saturday, an insight into the extent of the financial investment which Bayern were willing to commit to has been provided.

As per MD, the Bavarians first tabled an offer amounting to €90 million, made up of €70 million up front, as well as a further €20 million in add-ons.

After seeing as much rebuffed, a restructured proposal coming in at a guaranteed €80 million, and €10 million in bonuses, was then sent to the Camp Nou boardroom.

Again, however, Barcelona stood firm, adamant that Araújo is simply not for sale under any circumstances.

Conor Laird | GSFN