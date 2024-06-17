Barcelona to receive offer for player before accounts deadline at the end of June

Barcelona have let it be known that they are confident of returning to within their salary limit, and being able to sign without restrictions this summer. That will depend on whether they can re-sell Libero’s 29.5% stake in Libero and potentially other sponsorship deals. Even then, Barcelona may still need further sales though.

The good news from their point of view is that despite not many of the players they want to move on looking set for an imminent departure, they are due to receive an offer before the end of the month, when their accounts will be settled for the year, and the deadline is hit.

Matteo Moretto has explained to Football España that Porto intend to submit a €15m offer for centre-back Mikayil Faye in the next week. One of several sides interested in the Senegalese, former Sporting Director Andoni Zubizarreta is keen on the 19-year-old, amid interest in Vitor Roque and Sergi Roberto.

Whether Barcelona find it acceptable is another thing. The Blaugrana are keen to retain control of Faye’s potential due to his high potential, and there is a good chance that they wouldn’t be entertaining offers were their finances healthier. Equally, they will not want to do bad business, but with time running out, they may not have another choice.