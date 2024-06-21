Barcelona receive major boost as midfield target’s renewal with current club stalls

Barcelona are intent on roping in at least one defensive midfielder capable of operating in new manager Hansi Flick’s 4-2-3-1 setup next season.

Names like Joshua Kimmich and Amadou Onana have been linked for quite some time now, but of late, the idea of Mikel Merino being the midfield recruit has been growing within the Barça offices.

The Real Sociedad and Spain midfielder is seen as a perfect fit in Flick’s midfield double pivot and the fact that his contract expires in 2025 makes him an attractive prospect.

Merino contract talks stall

Real Sociedad, though, have been trying to tie down one of their most important players to a new contract.

But now, El Chiringuito TV reports that talks of a renewal between Mikel Merino and Sociedad have stalled, which can be perceived as a major boost for Barcelona.

Mikel Merino is a target for Barcelona. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

As mentioned earlier, the 27-year-old’s contract with the Basque outfit expires in 2025 and with talks over a new deal coming to a halt, La Real would be at the risk of losing him for free.

As such, Sociedad now lose some leverage in any talks with the midfielder’s suitors and might need to be willing to compromise on their transfer fee demands instead of holding out for his €60 million release clause.

In fact, it has already been suggested in some circles that the La Liga club might sell Merino for as little as €25 million should renewal talks not progress.

If true, those conditions would be very favourable for Barcelona to press ahead and sign the Spanish international this summer.