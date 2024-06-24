Barcelona receive boost as Liverpool manager’s stance on winger target emerges

To address their struggles from last season, Barcelona are determined to strengthen their squad with new talent and have thus shortlisted several candidates for their forward line.

Among the players on Barcelona’s wishlist is Liverpool ace Luis Diaz. The Colombian is especially preferred by sporting director Deco to fortify the left-wing position.

Toward the end of last season, Raphinha chimed in with several dependable displays on the left flank, notably thriving against PSG in both legs of the Champions League quarterfinal.

However, Barça are eager to acquire a specialist for the position and deem Diaz an adequate fit for the squad, who himself is keen on the switch.

Liverpool will not complicate a departure for Diaz

Indeed, according to Liverpool Echo, If Luis Diaz decides to leave Liverpool this summer, new coach Arne Slot will not stand in his way, which will be a huge boost for Barcelona.

Indeed, this news will undoubtedly be a great relief for the Catalans, as it significantly improves their chances of securing his signature if they decide to pursue a move.

Luis Diaz could be allowed to leave Liverpool. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

That said, dressing Diaz in the Blaugrana jersey will not be a walk in the park for the Barcelona boardroom, as it would be necessary to generate ample funds.

Reports have argued that selling Raphinha would be one of the prerequisites to signing the 27-year-old, considering Diaz has a long-term contract with Liverpool until 2027 and would command a hefty fee.

If cuts can be made to the roster, signing Luis Diaz would become a lot more feasible, especially since the player dreams of playing for the Catalan giants.

With Liverpool no longer wishing to stand in his way, Barcelona must only iron out their financial grievances to ensure his arrival ends up materializing.