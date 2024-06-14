Barcelona & Real Madrid stars shine as Germany make early Euro 2024 statement

Germany’s victory over Scotland on Friday evening saw players from Spanish football’s two biggest clubs shine bright once more.

The latest edition of the European Championships, of course, were kicked into gear a short time ago.

The tournament opener saw host nation Germany face off with Scotland at the Allianz Arena.

And, when all was said and done in the Munich showpiece, Julian Nagelsmann’s hosts made clear that they will not simply play their part this summer… Die Mannschaft are here to win at all.

A scintillating display, during which all of Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, Niclas Füllkrug and Emre Can found the net, ultimately gave rise to a 5-1 result.

And yet, post-match, many of the plaudits have been directed elsewhere.

This comes after midfield veterans Toni Kroos and İlkay Gündoğan conjured up nothing short of a masterclass.

The former, who of course recently announced his decision not to extend his expiring terms with Real Madrid, barely put a foot wrong all night, controlling the game’s tempo as only he can.

And Barcelona standout Gündoğan thoroughly impressed, too, linking midfield to attack courtesy of cleverly-timed runs, intricate passing, and flawless touch.

Germany, all of a sudden, look like legitimate contenders to march all the way to glory at Euro 2024.

And their brilliant midfield duo are an absolutely integral reason as to why…

