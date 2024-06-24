Barcelona & Real Madrid stars scoop Euro 2024 Man of the Match awards

Players from each of Spanish football’s two biggest clubs scooped Man of the Match awards on the international stage on Monday evening.

As much came owing to their respective endeavours for Spain, and Croatia.

First up came Ferran Torres.

Afforded a starting berth in a rotated Spanish XI to take on Albania, frontman Torres bagged the only goal of the clash, inside the opening quarter of an hour.

Slipped in behind by Dani Olmo, the Barcelona man went on to direct an unerring finish into the far bottom corner.

The highlight of a lively all-round showing, Torres, in turn, was named UEFA’s official Man of the Match:

And as much was soon followed by a headline member of the first-team setup at Barca’s arch rivals Real Madrid doing likewise.

Luka Modrić led Croatia into their final Euro 2024 group stage outing against Italy, opening the scoring from close range during the 2nd-half.

This looked set to prove the decisive moment in guiding his nation to a spot in the competition’s knockout rounds, only for Italy to bag an equaliser with the last kick of the game.

Nevertheless, though, Modrić’s all-round excellence from his berth in the middle of the park saw the 38-year-old bag his latest individual prize, in the form of the Man of the Match trophy:

