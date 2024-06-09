Barcelona and Real Madrid to lock horns for German star in 2025

FC Barcelona hope to gradually improve their financial standing in the coming seasons. This would not only allow them to balance out things with fair play, but in turn, also allow for the arrival of top stars. For Barcelona, to remain as a top European contender, the arrival of world-class players is crucial.

However, there is one certain transfer target who remains a dream of the future for Barcelona. Unattainable right now, but that applies to almost all of Europe’s top clubs that are interested in him and does not apply only to the economically restricted hopes of the Catalan club.

That player, as highlighted by Mundo Deportivo, is 21-year-old German wonderkid Florian Wirtz. As per MD, the coming year of 2025 will be a grand battle between both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid as they hope to each acquire the Bayer Leverkusen star all for themselves.

At the moment, as MD points out, Wirtz aspires to remain with his current Bundesliga-winning side for another season as they look to play in the UEFA Champions League. However, in the summer of 2025, it is expected that both Barcelona and Real Madrid, alongside potentially other top European sides, will be coming in for the final strike when it comes to Florian Wirtz.

For Barcelona, Wirtz is a long-term target who also happens to be a fan of La Blaugrana himself. Whether it be through his posts on social media or his words in public interviews, Wirtz has never hidden the fact that he has always been a childhood fan of FC Barcelona.

Moreover, he is a dream signing for Barcelona director Deco, who would love to go for the player if Barça manages to improve their financial standing by 2025. However, Los Blancos will not let go easily either, as they hope to enter a top-level signing for the third year in a row after Jude Bellingham and, most recently, Kylian Mbappe.

For Barcelona, the arrival of Wirtz will mainly depend on their own finances. At the moment, it is expected that the player will not arrive for any amount below €100 million, and several sources claim the player would cost around €150 million if any club wishes to take him away from Leverkusen, with whom he has a contract until 2027.