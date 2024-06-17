Barcelona & Real Madrid Legend: ‘I’ll Always Remember My Time At Inter Milan Fondly’

Legendary former Portuguese winger Luis Figo still looks back on his time at Inter Milan fondly.

Speaking to the official channel of FIFA, via FCInterNews, Figo recalled his time playing for the Nerazzurri between 2005 and 2009.

Inter were the last club that Figo played for during his career.

The iconic former Portuguese international had been most strongly associated with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Figo very famously made the switch between the two El Clasico rivals. His transfer was perhaps the most welp-known – and controversial – move between the two Spanish giants.

But Figo also had a fruitful spell playing for Inter in Serie A.

The Portuguese made the move to Inter in the summer of 2005.

And Figo stayed at the Nerazzurri for four seasons. He played under the likes of Roberto Mancini and Jose Mourinho at the club.

Figo won the Serie A title in all four of his seasons as an Inter player.

The former Portuguese international and EURO 2004 runner-up made a total of 140 appearances. He scored eleven goals across these.

Luis Figo: “I’ll Always Fondly Remember Time At Inter Milan”

Figo commented that “I’ll always fondly remember my time at the Nerazzurri.”

“I received a warm welcome there,” he said.

“And I won the title in all four seasons that I was there.”

In addition to the title, Figo also won the Coppa Italia with Inter in the 2005-06 season. That was his first season at the club.

Figo started in both legs of the final of the Coppa Italia.

Inter beat Roma by an aggregate scoreline of 4-2 in the final. The first leg was a 1-1 draw, whilst the Nerazzurri won the second leg by a scoreline of 3-1.

Moreover, Figo also won the Supercoppa Italiana on two occasions with Inter.

These came in 2006 and 2008 for the former Portuguese international.