Barcelona and Real Madrid learn 2024/25 dates for El Clasico

The 2024/25 La Liga fixtures have now been announced, meaning so have the dates of the two El Clasico clashes, when Barcelona face title-holders Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti will hope to retain his La Liga crown as French star Kylian Mbappe joins the already talented Madrid squad, lining up alongside the likes of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior in attack. Barca, meanwhile, will be looking to bridge the gap that suddenly opened up in 2023/24

El Clasico is always the first fixture both sets of fans look for each summer when dates are released.

Madrid will first host Barca on 27 October at the Santiago Bernabeu. Then, Hansi Flick's side will welcome Madrid to Camp Nou during the final weeks of the season, with a date of 11 May set.

Ancelotti's side will hope to have the season wrapped up by the time they face Barca the second time, risking an important decider in Catalonia if not.

Barca however, have a few tough fixtures after the second league Clasico, with a clash with Villarreal and a trip to Athletic Bilbao on the cards for their final two games. Their run-in looks slightly more difficult than Madrid's - who travel to Sevilla before hosting Real Sociedad on the final day.

Los Blancos have won 105 El Clasico fixtures, as opposed to Barca's 100. Madrid have found the back of the net in this derby 433 times, 14 more times than their opponent.

Madrid were able to outsmart their rivals both times in La Liga last season, winning 2-1 at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in October, before defeating Barca 3-2 at home in April.

The 2024/25 La Liga season will kick off on 18 August.